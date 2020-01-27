Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Lowered to $18.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,542. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 287,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,175,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 106,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

