Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 122097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COG. TD Securities cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,392,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,611,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

