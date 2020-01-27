Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Shares Up 50%

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) shares shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 171,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 311,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $648,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Cache Exploration Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

