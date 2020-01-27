Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Shares Down 2.4%

Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, approximately 7,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35.

About Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

