Canaan Partners X LLC Invests $126.99 Million in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,254,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,993,000. NextCure accounts for 82.1% of Canaan Partners X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Canaan Partners X LLC owned about 0.10% of NextCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $337,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. 14,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NextCure Inc has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that NextCure Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

