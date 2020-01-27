Canaccord Genuity Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $700.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.08.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $656.73 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $344.61 and a fifty-two week high of $667.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $591.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.72. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

