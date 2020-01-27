Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

CGIX stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 139.59% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

