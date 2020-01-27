Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $16.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.49.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $925.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

