Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 86,001 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 86,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,257,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $705,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.18. 180,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.