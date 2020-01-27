Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,935 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.65. 140,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.31 and a 52 week high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

