Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 267.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 300,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,822 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

