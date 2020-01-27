Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. Truist Financial comprises about 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. 435,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

