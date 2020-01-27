Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,625 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

