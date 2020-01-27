Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $18,288,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of MANH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,015. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $89.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

