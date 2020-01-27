Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $803,000 Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 26.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,765. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.