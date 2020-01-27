CargoX (CXO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,628.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $5,628.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.03479752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00200409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

