Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €114.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €111.14 ($129.24).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €120.20 ($139.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of €115.12 and a 200-day moving average of €104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a fifty-two week high of €121.10 ($140.81).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

