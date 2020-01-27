carVertical Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $41,715.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.03473185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00125644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

