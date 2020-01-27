CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Up 57.1% in January

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. 29.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. CBTX has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $806.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.11.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBTX. TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

