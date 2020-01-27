CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.02

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.02 and traded as low as $56.55. CCL Industries shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 141,906 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total value of C$541,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,590 shares in the company, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Also, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$778,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,329.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

