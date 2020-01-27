CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 4.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of CDW worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 784,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,678,000 after acquiring an additional 231,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,713 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 136,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $135.35 on Monday. CDW has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. CDW’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.