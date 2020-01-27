Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.69, 583,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 295,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $252.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 211,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.