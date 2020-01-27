CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Down 5%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $13.26, 820,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,222,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 6,631 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,671,105.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 109.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 21.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 235.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.