CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,182. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

