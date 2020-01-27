Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 16,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $439,414.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chewy by 175.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

