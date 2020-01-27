Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 7.3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares dropped 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79, approximately 2,606,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,317,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $475.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 833.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 950,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 491,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,364.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 267,451 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.