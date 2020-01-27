China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COE. Benchmark began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:COE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,481. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.93.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

