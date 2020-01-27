Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,883.40

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,883.40 and traded as high as $2,000.00. Churchill China shares last traded at $1,980.00, with a volume of 2,215 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 million and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,883.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,668.40.

In related news, insider David M. O’Connor sold 14,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05), for a total transaction of £230,512 ($303,225.47).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

