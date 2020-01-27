Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $55,047,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cintas by 621.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,695 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cintas by 154.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $21,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.72. 19,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.15 and its 200 day moving average is $262.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $181.17 and a 12 month high of $287.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

