Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.49. 12,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

