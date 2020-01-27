Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.