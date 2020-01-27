Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) were down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 670,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 817,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.