Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CFIN) Stock Price Up 30%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Citizens Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CFIN) shares rose 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6,500.00 and last traded at $6,500.00, approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,000.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,030.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,007.50.

Citizens Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFIN)

Citizens Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides ancillary health insurance products. It also offers administrative services to medical professionals involved in providing on-site treatment to patients in community settings. The company offers group ancillary insurance products, including group dental, group vision, and group life insurance; and individual ancillary insurance products, such as individual dental and individual vision insurance to the senior market.

