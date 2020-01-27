Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.44.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $106,952,000 after acquiring an additional 78,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 571,909 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

