Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.44.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $366,840.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

