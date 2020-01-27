Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.02, approximately 3,523 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit