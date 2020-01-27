Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF) Trading Down 0.7%

Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.02, approximately 3,523 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

