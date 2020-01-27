Claymore (CLM) Hits Market Cap of $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.03348431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00200276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

