Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 13,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $194.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.55. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

