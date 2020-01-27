Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,979 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 3,098,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

