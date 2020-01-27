Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $2,034,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 624.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

