Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50, approximately 78,311 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,323,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

