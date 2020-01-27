Consensus Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00051694 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00071238 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,962.47 or 1.00373592 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035582 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

