Content Value Network (CVNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $250,651.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.03370407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00197769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00124583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,524,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.