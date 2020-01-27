Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 154.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 832,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 763,549 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 138.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 602.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 158,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 135,729 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

