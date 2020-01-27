Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 2,352 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.52. 31,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

