Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 244,609 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 244,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

