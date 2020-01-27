Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 33,773 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,773 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 693,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 559,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.53. 105,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,350. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.