Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 4,284 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up about 2.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $25,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.50. 503,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

