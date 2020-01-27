Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSOD. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

CSOD traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $59.42. 461,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,006. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,013,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

