Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.48, approximately 1,022,398 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 914,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CZZ shares. HSBC cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 214,876 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,735 shares during the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

